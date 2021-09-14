First Rivian R1T Production Truck Rolls Out

Rivian has taken its biggest step yet in transitioning from a startup to a full-fledged automaker. The company's first customer-bound vehicle, a blue R1T pickup truck, rolled off the production line just this morning with founder and CEO RJ Scaringe behind the wheel. As it seems, Rivian is on track to start deliveries this month following multiple production delays due to several obstacles, like the worldwide parts shortage. Seemingly everyone besides Jeff Bezos himself was in attendance to enjoy the milestone at Rivian's factory in Normal, Illinois. It's been nearly three years since Rivian unveiled the first R1T and R1S prototypes in 2018, and the project has been building hype ever since.

RJ Scaringe via Twitter