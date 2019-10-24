All-Electric Bollinger B1 Off-Road SUV, B2 Pickup Truck Will Start at $125,000

We expected the price tag to be rather high, especially since Bollinger itself repeatedly announced that its trucks weren’t going to be cheap. That’s usually the status quo for a tiny company churning out limited-production vehicles. What we didn’t expect, though, was the pricing of both trucks to be the same since the B2 is considerably larger than the B1—by about 36 inches. Aside from that, both the B1 and B2 share the same width of 77.2 inches and a height of 72.7 inches.

After months of teasing and anticipation, Bollinger revealed the pricing for its all-electric B1 and B2 utility trucks on Thursday. Should you want to purchase either the three-door B1 or the five-door B2, you’ll need to set aside a cool $125,000—or about $50,000 more than the highly anticipated Rivian R1T and R1S siblings.

Geared towards the EV-centric off-road enthusiast, the Bollinger B1 and B2 boast extremely minimalistic designs. For instance, it doesn't even feature airbags, let alone fancy self-driving or safety tech. Rather, the Bollingers’ bragging rights come in the form of their all-terrain capabilities. Both have electronically controlled, self-leveling adaptive suspension with nearly 10 inches of axle travel and adjustments that can raise and lower ground clearance between 10 to 20 inches. Additionally, the B1 and B2 are made of aluminum to keep the structure strong and lightweight.

Powering both trucks are two electric motors with locking differentials—one at each axle—for simulated full-time four-wheel drive. The result is a total output of around 614 horsepower and 668 pound-feet of torque, a zero-to-60 time of just 4.5 seconds, and a top speed limited to 100 miles per hour. Driven by a two-speed high/low gearbox with neutral, the transmission offers an 11.4:1 gear reduction for road use while the other setting simulates a low-range gearbox with a 22.5:1 reduction rate. Thanks to a 120-kilowatt-hour battery pack, both Bollingers reportedly feature a total range of around 200 miles. We expect that number to differ somewhat between the B1 and the B2 given the latter’s extra heft.

Should you want to purchase one, Bollinger has opened its preorder books for $1,000 deposits. Or, if you'd rather hold off to hear about the competition, we've got at least another year before Rivian puts its 4x4 contenders into production.