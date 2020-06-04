This Wildly Unsafe Ram Pickup Towing a Mobile Home Is a Disaster Waiting to Happen

Sometimes, all you really need to get from point a to point b is a little scrap metal and some ingenuity. Other times, it's best you leave the hauling of people or things to the professionals, especially when it comes to really big stuff. Try to haul something as big as a freaking house with your Dodge Ram and a trailer borrowed from a friend, and you might find yourself with a monster of a ticket, an impounded vehicle, and no place to live—as one Canadian recently learned while trying to relocate their mobile home.

Last week, a member of Canada's Sheriff Highway Patrol pulled over the truck-and-trailer combination you see below near the small town of Grimshaw, located in the western region of the Alberta province, where they use cardboard cutouts of cops to deter speeding. According to a post by the Alberta Sheriff's official Facebook page, an official inspection of the visibly inadequate towing setup revealed it to be in violation of 21 different road statures, some of which would've made fellow motorists' cringe if they knew how lazily the building had been secured (or not secured, for that matter) to the trailer.