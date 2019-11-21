High Winds Blow Trailer Into Bed of Ram Pickup Truck Towing It

Motorists driving down a lonely stretch of Highway 385 in northwest Nebraska on Wednesday got a glimpse of a Ram pickup bearing an unusual load: The dual-axle box trailer it had been towing moments before a strong gust of wind lifted it from the road and dumped it on the bed.

Photos of the scene posted to Facebook by Nebraska State Patrol show the trailer perched on the back of the Ram at an angle with one set of wheels resting on the cab's roof. No damage is visible on either in the first photo, which makes it look like someone just really struggled with the hitching process. But the second picture shows the trailer's top right corner bashed in, suggesting it flipped and somehow bounced off the pavement, its pivot aided by the driver's very wise decision to use trailer chains.