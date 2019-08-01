Someone Just Paid $22,000 for a 735-Mile 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 Pickup Truck
The truck was titled for the first time in June of this year.
Thanks to the internet's booming car collector community, ultra-low-mile examples of coveted classics actually pop up for sale relatively often. However, the same can't always be said for common, everyday models such as this 2000 Dodge Ram pickup which has traveled just 735 miles in its nearly 20-year life. The truck surfaced for auction on Bring a Trailer last week and, on Monday, it sold for a grand total of $22,000—or a whole lot less than what others think their time capsule pickups are worth.
While the truck is undoubtedly in pristine condition—it was titled for the first time in June 2019—everything else about it is, for the most part, pretty typical. It's fitted with the 5.9-liter V-8 which can be found in essentially every half-ton Dodge pickup of the era and, conveniently, it's a four-wheel-drive model. That last bit doesn't really matter, though, as no one will be driving this museum-grade piece through mud or snow anytime soon.
Other options include a bench-style front seat with room in the back for a few (admittedly small) passengers thanks to its extended-cab configuration. A period-correct bed topper stands as the only add-on, and it's been painted to match the truck's factory Solar Yellow hue. Lastly, the Ram 1500's Sport package brings with it a slew of nice amenities like power windows, locks, and mirrors.
Again, the likelihood of any of these features ever being used is non-existent, but at least the Ram will be immortalized in what's close to the model's top-spec.
Some might fear that the truck, despite its never-used quality, is prone to rot in key areas like differential and engine seals. The original owner kept this in mind, though, and had the Dodge's fluids changed in 2018, a service which more than likely included an inspection of all those pesky areas which often become a problem in vehicles that sit for years on end.
While this may serve solely as a novelty to the rest of us, it should also go to prove that just because a car is incredibly well-kept, doesn't mean it's worth twice or three times what someone originally paid for it.
