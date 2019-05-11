Good-As-New 1981 Chevrolet Fire Truck With Only 1,300 Miles Is Fit for a Museum

The Margaree-Fox Roost Fire Department has used the Chevy intermittently over time, with Deputy Chief Marcelle Dominie telling CBC , "It was basically used for training and any fire calls , which we don't get a lot of, which is a good thing." Because of that, it's been able to not only survive but, from the looks of it, thrive as it approaches its 40s.

Admit it: you're a sucker for clean, old pickup trucks . And if you aren't, well, we suggest you try one out—perhaps this 1981 Chevrolet that's been owned by Newfoundland-Labrador, Canada's Margaree-Fox Roost Fire Department since new. It's hardly moved in the past 38 years, but it's been stowed away to prevent any damage from Canada's harsh winters, year in and year out. Thanks to that, it's a rust-free example of classic Americana with just 2,195 kilometers (slightly over 1,300 miles) on the odometer, and now, it can be yours.

This truck actually gained a bulk of its use when driving home from the dealer, a 900-km trip from its original home of Hickman Motors in St. John's. After that, it's been short to-and-fro jaunts on local farm roads.

"In our little community here, there are only 350 people and there is only one main road that connects Margaree and Fox Roost," Dominie added. "So when it's out for training or any fire calls, it's only getting a kilometer or two put on it at a time."

Dominie posted on Facebook saying the fire-engine-red Chevy is now up for auction with the highest bidder responsible for pick-up. We imagine that'll probably take place on a trailer unless the future owner plans to turn it into an extremely low-mile daily driver. Either way, you can't go wrong as the truck seems to run like new while also looking the part.

The minimum bid starts at $5,000 CAD, so if you're in the Great White North or feel like making a road trip to acquire what looks to be a perfect time capsule, now's the time to pony up. All proceeds will go toward helping fund the volunteer fire department which recently took delivery of the '81 Chevy's replacement from Nova Scotia's Hantsport Fire Department.