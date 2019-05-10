Massive Warehouse Fire Near Pittsburgh Destroys Hundreds of Exotic Cars Worth Upwards of $60M

One of the business owners in the facility, Ross Godber of Victory Garage, recalls hearing several loud bangs while he was underneath of a 1997 Bentley Continental. Godber scuttled from under the car and noticed that the building had become hazy with smoke, with thick black clouds from burning tires headed his way.

Godber managed to save a 2011 Ferrari California from the fire by driving it out of the building. He attempted to re-enter the remaining three vehicles he was working on, the $325,000 Bentley, a 1947 Dodge sedan, and a 1995 Ford F-250 monster truck, but the flames from the fire proved to be too strong. According to Godber, the three vehicles he lost were part of a $60 million tragedy.

But he wasn't alone. Alongside the other Bentleys, Ferraris, Porsches, and classics which were lost in the inferno sat a 1920s-era Bugatti race car which was estimated to be worth more than $2 million. The Undercliff Volunteer Fire Department posted and retracted several photos of building's interior which showed some of the ruined cars, including an Alfa Romeo SZ, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and a C4 Corvette.

“Everything above on the second floor concrete, including antique cars, very nice cars stored upstairs, has all fallen down into the first floor, which has created a very significant problem for us to try and deal with,” said Greg Porter, Chief of Etna's fire department, to local news.