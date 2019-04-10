America's Largest Vintage Porsche Collection Heavily Damaged in Gas Explosion

A fatal gas pipe explosion in Durham, North Carolina claimed the life of one individual and injured more than a dozen others. Among the rubble also lies the remains of what has been called the United States' most prestigious assemblage of vintage and rare Porsches , the Ingram Collection.

Shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, firefighters began evacuating buildings after reports that nearby workers struck a gas line in the area. Shortly thereafter, the explosion demolished a structure, and with it partially collapsed the building which housed the Porsches.

The building where the explosion began had originally opened as a Studebaker dealership in 1928, becoming defunct shortly thereafter in 1930. During the '40s, it became an auto supply facility until closing four decades later. Since the 1980s, the building has housed a variety of different businesses including a restaurant as well as a musician platform, ReverbNation. At the time of the explosion, the building housed Kaffeinate, a coffee shop, and Prescient Co., a construction engineering firm.

Next door, however, was an automotive enthusiast's playground. Hiding in plain sight is the Ingram Collection, a cache of Porsches so extensive that those at Stuttgart themselves called it a "breathtaking review of automotive design history." The collection was at least partially collapsed as a result of the explosion.