Dozens of Vintage Chevrolet Corvettes and Camaros Destroyed by Fire in HBO Filming Set

As many as 27 vintage Chevrolets were destroyed in the blaze, the majority of which were supplied by a company owned by Automobile Magazine's New York Bureau Chief Jamie Kitman. The actual number of complete losses across all of the dealership's vehicles is not yet known, though local news estimates the number to be more than 50, including some antiques stored at the lot.

Judging by the photos, we can see that at least seven Camaros, two Corvettes, and a Chevy Beretta Indy pace car with "super low mileage" (according to Kitman) were destroyed. Reportedly, a C1500 and 454 SS pickup were both lost as well.

"There's nothing left," said Chris Busby, general manager at 613 Automotive in a statement to the Poughkeepsie Journal. "It's a huge loss for us and HBO. They are just as heartbroken over this as we are."