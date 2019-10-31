World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg Scores a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8

This year's World Series was perhaps the most memorable Fall Classic in years as it boiled down to a heated Game 7 in a surprisingly chilly Houston. At the ninth inning's end, however, it was the underdog Washington Nationals who claimed their first title in franchise history after defeating the Astros in 6-2 fashion. Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg was awarded series MVP and, along with a mantle-worthy trophy, he also received a brand new 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 to take home.

Strasburg's stats were second-to-none when it mattered this postseason, capturing two recorded wins at Minute Maid Park, the Astros' home field. As a reward, Chevy offered up a Corvette C8 Stingray rather than a Silverado pickup or Camaro SS like what's been given to World Series MVPs in the past. While the all-star pitcher and mid-engined performance car have a few similarities, velocity is more the 'Vette's game—and Strasburg throws a 95-plus-mph fastball.