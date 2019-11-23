Chevrolet Corvette C8’s ZR1 Variant Will Be a 900-HP Hybrid With AWD: Report

The 755-horsepower Chevy Corvette C7 ZR1 pretty much represented the apex of what an unassisted V-8 could do and was always going to be a hard act to follow. For its upcoming mid-engined C8 version, Chevy is said to introduce an electrified hybrid powertrain to boost America's sports car to even higher performance levels, if a new report is to be believed.

According to an anonymous "senior official at GM" speaking exclusively to Motor Trend, the next ZR1 will get a hybrid-assisted, twin-turbo V-8 making a total of 900 hp, not too far off from double the regular Stingray's 495 SAE-certified ponies. The publication claims that the V-8 will be of the flat-plane-crank variety also present in a future Z06 and have its torque gaps filled by electric motors, just like the LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 Spyder. While all three of those seven-figure hypercars use electricity to produce even more speed, expect the C8 ZR1 to be more in line with the Porsche since Motor Trend's intel also alleges that the top-shelf 'Vette will be all-wheel drive—this would make it the first Corvette ever to send power to all four wheels.