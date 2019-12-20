2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Nurburgring Lap Time Is 7:28.30: Report

There's plenty of video evidence of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8's presence at the Nürburgring, so it's no surprise that that at least one of the C8's numerous laps was a timed, balls-to-the-wall affair. Surprisingly, Chevy never revealed any lap times from any of the mid-engined car's track sessions, but now there's a report claiming that a lap time is pretty much on par with that set by a Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4.

According to Muscle Cars & Trucks, the C8 set a lap of the Nürburgring in 7:28.3. The aforementioned Lamborghini recorded a lap of 7:28 flat when tested by Germany's Sport Auto, and over the course of a 12.9-mile, 154-corner lap, that's well within the margin of driver error.

One has to be slightly skeptical of this claimed time, and not just because MC&T doesn't disclose the source of its information—although the site has proven to be right in multiple claims surrounding GM products this year. The C8's time is only some 11 seconds quicker than that set by a C7 Z51 in poor conditions, and with the gains made to the Corvette's transmission and 6.2-liter V-8 in the C8 generation, it feels like that margin should be much bigger. Admittedly, almost everyone who has driven the C8 near its limits so far seems to say that the car's suspension setup is a work in progress and that there's a ton of untapped potential in the chassis. This means that quicker times may yet be possible even without increasing the Corvette's power output.

But since the C8 is at least semi-believably as quick around the 'Ring as an entry-level Lamborghini, we can only fantasize about what times the faster, seemingly inevitable Z06 and ZR1 will achieve. We know that one of the two will drop the cam-in-block, cross-plane crank 6.2 for a C8.R-derived V-8 with a lightweight flat-plane crank and dual overhead camshafts, which will offer greater horsepower per liter—and potentially a broader rev range.

This engine is rumored to make as much as 600 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque, though there's no telling whether it'll arrive on the scene for the Z06 or the ZR1 (or its equivalent), which will reportedly gain an electrified front axle and twin turbochargers for a total output of 900 horsepower. The mere concept of a Corvette with McLaren P1-level performance is enough to make anyone wave the Stars & Stripes.

The Drive contacted General Motors for a statement on the C8's alleged lap time, and we will update when we receive comment.

