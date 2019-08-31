Leaked Video Shows 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Hit 194-MPH Top Speed

The presenter can be heard explaining that this high-speed run took place at Germany's Papenburg test track, a non-banked circuit suited for supercar trial and development. They also mention that the speed was measured with super-accurate GPS equipment and presented as an average after running a flying mile in both directions, weighing out the two runs to end up with the 194-mph figure.

Chevy's Corvette C8 is about far more than straight-line velocity, though. Undoubtedly, there's been more focus put on other areas of performance than ever before. Its mid-engined layout, although considered heresy by Corvette purists, allows for equal weight distribution and helps the car's driving experience rival that of its foreign competition. On top of that, an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission provides ultra-quick shifts with plenty of ratios to play with, making the 'Vette right at home on open roads or curvy race tracks.

Keep in mind that this accolade was achieved by the base Corvette Stingray, which features a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V-8. Hotter Z06 and ZR1 variants are almost certainly coming in the next few years, with rumors of a twin-turbo, flat-plane crank engine that could produce over 800 horsepower. Rest assured knowing that the 200-mph barrier will soon be shattered by the C8 platform.