Leaked Video Shows 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Hit 194-MPH Top Speed
That figure was just a claim before but this clip, which was secretly recorded during a Chevrolet presentation, proves it.
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 has all the numbers to impress—495 horsepower, a three-second 0-60 time, and a base price of under $60,000 (for now). Additionally, a Chevy-claimed top speed of 194 miles per hour means that this bargain barn-burner can hang with the best of them. However, up until now, that top speed figure was just a claim. But thanks to a video uploaded to YouTube by someone who sat in on an official Chevrolet presentation, there's now proof of the Corvette's flat-out limit.
Lasting a short 56 seconds, the video shows an in-car view of the Corvette C8 barreling down a test track with several measurements displayed, including kilometers per hour and meters per second.
The presenter can be heard explaining that this high-speed run took place at Germany's Papenburg test track, a non-banked circuit suited for supercar trial and development. They also mention that the speed was measured with super-accurate GPS equipment and presented as an average after running a flying mile in both directions, weighing out the two runs to end up with the 194-mph figure.
Chevy's Corvette C8 is about far more than straight-line velocity, though. Undoubtedly, there's been more focus put on other areas of performance than ever before. Its mid-engined layout, although considered heresy by Corvette purists, allows for equal weight distribution and helps the car's driving experience rival that of its foreign competition. On top of that, an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission provides ultra-quick shifts with plenty of ratios to play with, making the 'Vette right at home on open roads or curvy race tracks.
Keep in mind that this accolade was achieved by the base Corvette Stingray, which features a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V-8. Hotter Z06 and ZR1 variants are almost certainly coming in the next few years, with rumors of a twin-turbo, flat-plane crank engine that could produce over 800 horsepower. Rest assured knowing that the 200-mph barrier will soon be shattered by the C8 platform.
- RELATEDChevrolet Corvette C8 Will Cost More Than $60,000 After First Year: ReportThe C8's sub-$60k price tag won't last forever, and the first-year allocation is reportedly selling out fast.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 194-MPH 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Will Start at $59,995A sub-$60K, mid-engined rocket.READ NOW
- RELATEDPre-Production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Wrecked in Head-On CrashThe mid-engine sports car reportedly collided with a Ford Explorer in Yosemite National Park.READ NOW
- RELATEDBose To Bump 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Owners With Its Most Powerful In-Car Sound SystemPrepare yourself for the dopest stereo Bose has ever put into any two-seat vehicle.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 First Year Production ‘Nearly Sold Out,’ According to GM ExecDespite what internet commenters may lead you to believe, most buyers apparently don’t mind the Corvette’s momentous platform shift.READ NOW