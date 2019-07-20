Mid-Engined Chevrolet Corvette C8.R Sportscar Racer All but Confirmed for 2020

Even though Chevrolet has yet to officially confirm anything, a sportscar racing version of its recently revealed mid-engined Corvette called the C8.R is almost definitely coming soon. Chevy showed off a camouflaged, big-winged version of the new 'Vette in a teaser video when it introduced the world to the road car Thursday night but stayed mum about what it actually is.

Sure, one could argue that this may just be the new Z06 or ZR1 version, but The Drive staff who were at the event in Irvine, California can report distinctly seeing the words "mashup of C8.R" flash across the teleprompter as the video played. So, there's that.

The mid-engined racer was also spotted nighttime testing at Sebring back in December.