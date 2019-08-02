Bose To Bump 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Owners With Its Most Powerful In-Car Sound System

“The new Corvette Stingray is phenomenal, and it delivers a special kind of experience that doesn’t happen very often. So, getting every detail just right is critically important—and that includes audio,” Tobe Barksdale, chief audio engineer for Bose Automotive Systems, said in a statement. “The next-generation Corvette already delivers a thrilling soundtrack, courtesy of the engine. And when it comes to adding music to the mix, the custom-engineered Bose Performance Series system brings the moving emotion you’d expect in a legendary vehicle like this.”

The overall stereo system is then digitally enhanced with Bose’s AudioPilot software with special tuning for active in-car noise cancellation and compensation. Bose's AudioPilot works by using a series of microphones integrated into the cabin, while a digital processing unit factors in road and wind noise and then compensates the system’s output accordingly to boost audio clarity and fidelity. And should one want to truly be immersed by quality sound, Bose offers its 360-degree Bose CenterPoint and SurroundStage technology to remix stereo sources into surround sound.

Tadge Juechter, the Executive Chief Engineer for Corvette, furthered with, “From the beginning, we knew we had to have an audio system that carefully balanced the need to isolate the occupants from the engine compartment in the rear, while providing live performance-like audio clarity. The Bose system technology in the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray delivers that careful balance.”

Should you choose not to opt for the premium audio system, Bose still supplies the 2020 Corvette’s standard 10-speaker system. But honestly, why would you not?