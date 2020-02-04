Final Chevrolet Corvette C7 Grand Sport Convertible Could Be Yours for Only $150*

The era of the mid-engined 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray formally dawned Monday with the commencement of C8 series production , so now's the time to act if you want one of the dwindling numbers of brand-new C7s. Fortunately, one of the most desirable C7s—the final 2019 Grand Sport Convertible —is still available, and getting your hands on it could cost less than you expect.

A raffle is being held by the National Corvette Museum, which will randomly select one name from a hat containing 1,500 of them at 2:00 p.m. on February 20. Tickets cost only $150, and although the NCM will directly sell raffle tickets only to people who purchase them within the state of Kentucky (online or in-person), tickets are available to out-of-staters who complete an order form downloaded off the NCM's website. As of the time of this article, only 843 of the 1,500 tickets were still available, and we expect this supply to dry up quickly.

In addition to being a historically significant example of the Corvette, this Grand Sport is notably well-equipped. Its power-folding roof opens up on an interior equipped with the upscale 2LT package, which in this case included a 10-speaker Bose audio system, and a Performance Data Recorder for track days. With its lightweight aluminum wheels, big brakes, and 6.2-liter, 460-horsepower V-8, this Corvette is a true weapon when faced with a road course, where its multimodal exhaust can clear its throat. Yes, it has the eight-speed automatic instead of the manual, but that just makes it an even better-equipped daily commuter—if that's what you're into. This Grand Sport is also equipped with General Motors's vaunted Magnetic Ride Control, so no matter where you drive it, the tarmac will feel as smooth as mashed potatoes.

Good luck!

