These Might Be the Chevrolet C8 Corvette Z06's Carbon Wheels

While Chevrolet has dumped the chrome wheel option for the C8 Corvette, it looks like the mid-engined machine may be getting a carbon fiber wheel option sooner or later. Spotted listed "as sold" on eBay for $4,500 is a set of staggered carbon wheels that the seller, Certified Factory Wheel Inc., describes as "2020 Corvette C8 Carbon Revolution 20/21" Factory Original OEM Wheels Rims Set."

From the eBay ad: This auction is for ONE staggered set of C8 Corvette carbon fiber wheels. These are General Motors OEM test/validation wheels in excellent condition, with minimal handling marks/blemishes.

Taking a quick peek at Chevy's online Corvette configurator reveals that the simple five-spoke design doesn't show up as an official option, leading us to believe that these could be a future addition to the catalog or belong to a not-yet-unveiled variant.

The posting also includes pictures of labels from both GM and an Australia-based company called Carbon Revolution, the same firm that supplied the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R with its carbon shoes.