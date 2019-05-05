Watch a Diesel Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck Explode Into a Ball of Flames on the Dyno

Tuned diesel pickup trucks are known for making unholy amounts of power, specifically torque, thanks to heavy turbocharging and massive fuel flow. This highly combustible mix often results in 1,000 pound-feet of torque or more with fairly simple modifications, while big-time players sometimes make over double that courtesy of custom-fabbed parts and precise tuning. This, however, can end in disaster when something goes amiss in the compression-ignition powerplant, like the shop who built this Chevrolet Silverado found out over the weekend at Indianapolis' Ultimate Callout Challenge.

While performing a simple dyno run to measure the Chevy's horsepower and torque, its engine's throttle effectively became stuck, leading to an overrun, or runaway, that ended in a massive fireball. Unable to turn off the pickup's ignition, the driver stomped on the brakes, but this wasn't enough to tame the Duramax V-8's grunt. Because of this, the rear discs also caught on fire while the tires were spinning and smoking: