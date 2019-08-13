Behold the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Regular Cab GM Won't Bring to the US

The regular cab pickup truck that once ruled every highway, farm, and construction site in the United States is dead. Nowadays, nearly every modern pickup truck sold boasts a four-door configuration in order to appeal to a broader demographic. In fact, Ram doesn't even offer a two-door version of its newest half-ton pickup, and Nissan just killed the regular-cab Titan last week. However, a recent photo gallery published to one of Chevrolet's media sites proves that the 2019 Silverado regular cab is alive and well—but just not in the United States. Displayed on Chevy's Middle Eastern media site, photos of sweet-looking Silverado RST and Trail Boss pickup trucks in regular cab configurations serve as proof that not everyone in this world wants a massive four-door truck. Furthermore, these photos highlight the fact that while regular cab trucks have morphed into fleet- or work-truck only models in America—offering steel wheels, basic interiors, and zero performance modifications—they're still seen as cool and fun rides in other parts of the world and are even offered with off-road and performance modifications.

These trucks appear to be equipped with the same goodies we get in the U.S., like a 5.3-liter V-8, four-wheel-drive with low-range, off-road suspension lift, off-road tires, and a variety of exterior, interior and tech options like 10-inch touchscreens and what not. Heck, these regular cabs can even be outfitted with individual bucket seats. According to Chevrolet, prices start at 106,800 AED or the equivalent to $28,856, with the Trailboss and RST models coming in at $41,570 and $43,000 respectively. If looking at these photos of a regular cab Trail Boss frolicking in the dunes with its other truck siblings makes you a bit jealous, we can't blame you—they're admittedly pretty darn cool. And while it's understandable why automakers have given up on these in the United States—after all it doesn't make sense to build a product that no one's buying—it would be awesome to see these bite-size pickups stateside again.

