Ram Pickups Outsold Chevrolet Silverado in 2019 For First Time in History

Ram's new-and-improved 2019 truck lineup proved enough to scream the past overall sales of Chevrolet's Silverado range, placing it squarely as the second-best-selling family of pickups in the United States. This marks the first time in history that Ram has displaced Chevy from its perennial runner-up spot, trailing behind that of the ever-popular Ford F-Series in first. How was that achieved? A critically acclaimed redesign of Ram's light- and heavy-duty options compared to a lackluster Silverado redo that hasn't resonated with experts or buyers.

In total, Ram sold 633,694 full-size trucks last year—that's a healthy bit more than the Silverado which managed just 575,600 units, a two-percent decrease overall. Fiat-Chrysler's Ram brand, meanwhile, enjoyed an impressive year-on-year increase of 18 percent.

Diving further into the sales figures, Chevrolet's polarizing heavy-duty lineup saw numbers fall by eight percent while the half-ton light-duty models dropped by one percent. Ram doesn't specify exact totals for its light- and heavy-duty trucks, however.