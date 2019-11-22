Insane Discounts Mean You Can Grab a Plush 2019 Ram 1500 Limited for $41K Right Now
It's that time of the year.
American trucks are more luxurious than they have any right to be these days. Ever ridden in a factory pickup with heated and cooled seats (front and rear), a 19-speaker surround sound system, and a 12-inch vertical infotainment display? If so, then you're acquainted with the 2019 Ram 1500 Limited, perhaps the most well-equipped and comfortable truck of them all. And while these beasts often ring the bell near $70,000, Ram is aggressively discounting its remaining 2019 stock as the year draws to a close, and additional dealer discounts are dropping the price of a new 1500 Limited to as low as $41,000.
This kind of thing happens every year, but with overall industry sales still lagging 2018 and trucks carrying the load for the Big Three domestic automakers, Ram is feeling extra motivated to get you into the nicest truck it sells. The 2019 1500 Limited starts at $55,385 including destination fee, but Ram's running a Black Friday-connected "Employee Pricing" gimmick that chops almost $7,000 off the base price. It's then that real fun begins.
The terrible beauty of the oft-maligned dealer system is that these circumstances can force franchises to get really cutthroat with their pricing. If everyone's offering a deal, the question becomes who can offer the best deal. So observe Russell Westbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (yes, that Russell Westbrook) in Van Nuys, California selling that aforementioned Ram 1500 Limited RWD for $40,639—or about the same as a mid-range Jeep Gladiator with cloth seats and a soft top. That's a crazed $18,000 off the MSRP for a truck that comes with leather everything and a Tesla-like 12-inch infotainment screen.
Yes, you're not getting four-wheel drive, and reaching that MSRP involves no fewer than eight separate incentive programs, some of which are demographic and region specific with an early-December expiration date. But someone out there can and will buy the nicest half-ton truck Ram has to offer—with nearly $3,000 in additional options, too, including the 48-volt mild hybrid eTorque system paired to that 5.7-liter Hemi V-8—for an absolute song. We've seen similar listings go up on sites like AutoTrader and disappear within hours this week.
Stuck on having four-wheel drive? The deals aren't as sweet, but they're still well worth highlighting. Over in Kentucky, David Taylor CDJR is trying to move this $63K 2019 Ram 1500 Limited 4WD for around $47,000. That price again includes a handful of conditional incentives, and $47,000 is not objectively cheap, but for the money you're getting one of the straight-up most comfortable rides out there, and one that happens to be able to tow over 10,000 pounds too.
If you're teetering on buying a top-tier Ram pickup, the company clearly wants to push you over the edge. Some of these discounts fall off in December while the rest get chopped by Jan. 1, 2020 so there's some urgency here. But also know these won't be the last stupid-good deals on 2019 model year vehicles.
