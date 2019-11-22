Insane Discounts Mean You Can Grab a Plush 2019 Ram 1500 Limited for $41K Right Now

American trucks are more luxurious than they have any right to be these days. Ever ridden in a factory pickup with heated and cooled seats (front and rear), a 19-speaker surround sound system, and a 12-inch vertical infotainment display? If so, then you're acquainted with the 2019 Ram 1500 Limited, perhaps the most well-equipped and comfortable truck of them all. And while these beasts often ring the bell near $70,000, Ram is aggressively discounting its remaining 2019 stock as the year draws to a close, and additional dealer discounts are dropping the price of a new 1500 Limited to as low as $41,000.

This kind of thing happens every year, but with overall industry sales still lagging 2018 and trucks carrying the load for the Big Three domestic automakers, Ram is feeling extra motivated to get you into the nicest truck it sells. The 2019 1500 Limited starts at $55,385 including destination fee, but Ram's running a Black Friday-connected "Employee Pricing" gimmick that chops almost $7,000 off the base price. It's then that real fun begins.