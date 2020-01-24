2021 Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition: A Touch of Camo for Outdoor Lovers

Outdoorsmen are perhaps the most faithful pickup truck buyers of all, and Chevrolet knows that. To scratch the itch of off-roaders with a knack for hunting and fishing, the automaker has unveiled the 2021 Silverado Realtree Edition—a special appearance package that's built upon the four-wheeling Custom Trail Boss trim.

Chevy's partnership with the camouflage brand first came about with the 2016 Silverado Realtree Edition; but now, they're reviving the upgrade for the half-ton pickup's fourth generation. With it comes a splash of camo graphics on the Silverado's bed as well as its hood, helping the truck to stand out in a parking lot but blend right into the backwoods. The theme carries over to the interior where components like the door handle grabs have also been adorned with cutting-edge camo.

You'll even find the Realtree logo worked into the Silverado's durable bedliner.