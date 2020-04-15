Recovery workers are covered from head to toe in personal protective equipment, though these measures are more for their comfort than safety.

"The stench that is coming out of these containers is just horrific," Wilson said. "[The PPE] is just for the comfort of the bloke who is going in there until it gets aired out a bit."

Other recovered containers have so far been filled with tires, steel, copper, and other materials that must now be recycled. As for the trucks, it'll be a task of separating one panel from the next to place them all in the proper bins to be reclaimed.

To this point, the clean-up efforts have cost AMSA about $15 million AUD with the project anticipated to pull 62 containers from the ocean floor by the end of April. As such, the Silverados are just drops in the bucket of what's been an extremely time-consuming and labor-intensive endeavor.