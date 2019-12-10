Australia's Holden Commodore Finally Bites the Dust in 2020, Race Cars Will Live on

New car buyers' tastes have since migrated toward SUVs and CUVs, and sedans have suffered worse than any other segment. The Commodore's Ford foe bit the dust in 2016, and the Falcon will soon have its brother-from-another-mother join him in the afterlife, as Holden confirmed Tuesday that the Commodore "ZB" will go the same way as the Buick Regal on which it's based: Away.

The Commodore is partially a casualty of Holden's cost-cutting measures, which will be necessary to secure the brand's future. General Motors's Australian marque has been in a tailspin since 2017, recording 18 straight months of falling sales as of October, its sales volume hitting its lowest point since 1948. The company believes that the only way to save itself is to get with the times and sell people what they want to buy—crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks (which they call "utes").