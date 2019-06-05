Petrifying Video Shows Drunk Chevrolet Silverado Wrong-Way Driver Colliding With Semi-Truck Head-On

Onlookers watched through the cameras of their smartphones in horror as a drunk driver sped down the wrong side of the highway at the wheel of his Chevrolet Silverado before colliding head-on with a semi-truck.

According to Dispatch-Argus, the driver of the pickup truck was identified by authorities as 24-year-old Tyler N. Vanalsburg of Bettendorf, Iowa. Around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, Vanalsburg was filmed driving westbound on the eastbound half of the divided Interstate 74 in Illinois, somewhere around mile marker 20. As captured in the video below, Vanalsburg plowed into a Volvo semi traveling the correct direction. Both drivers seemingly tried to take evasive action, but to no avail; both trucks took serious damage in the ensuing collision.