​Jaguar has announced that its purpose-built steamroller of track records, the XE SV Project 8, will get a more road-friendly version that ditches that giant, draggy rear wing and adds back seats. Many of the 300 XE SV Project 8s will be built to full track spec, with a roll hoop in place of the second-row seats, an adjustable aerodynamics splitter, and an equally adjustable rear wing. Jaguar announced Wednesday, however, that 15 of the Ian Callum-styled Project 8s will be built to Touring spec, meaning their back seats will be reinstalled, and the Shrinky-Pig 2000 will be fired at its rear wing, shriveling it down to a rear lip spoiler.

Triggershoots LTD Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring

Outside of these changes, the Touring is largely identical to the standard Project 8 down to paint color—though that's in no way a denigration of this super sedan. Touring and Track Pack cars alike derive their power from a brutal 5.0-liter, supercharged V-8 making 592 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Linked to the wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive, the Project 8 Touring can catapult itself from zilch to 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds, and plow onward to an electronically limited top speed of 186 mph (300 kilometers per hour).

