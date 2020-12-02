2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Keeps the 550-HP V8, Adds More Torque and Better Handling

For 2021, Jaguar has given the F-Pace SVR—the best-selling SV product ever, don't you know—a fairly significant update that includes more torque, more speed, and, of course, slightly different cosmetics.

While Jag's high-performance SUV still uses a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 making 550 horsepower, it now produces 516 pound-feet of torque, 14 more than last year. Thanks to the increased twist and "Dynamic Launch" (read: launch control) that now sends driveline inertia to the wheels in between gear changes, the high-riding SVR will now hit 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds quicker than before. Top speed also sees an increase of 2 mph and now sits at a comfortable 178 mph.