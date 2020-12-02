2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Keeps the 550-HP V8, Adds More Torque and Better Handling
Jag's highest-performing SUV now hits 60 mph in 3.8 seconds.
For 2021, Jaguar has given the F-Pace SVR—the best-selling SV product ever, don't you know—a fairly significant update that includes more torque, more speed, and, of course, slightly different cosmetics.
While Jag's high-performance SUV still uses a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 making 550 horsepower, it now produces 516 pound-feet of torque, 14 more than last year. Thanks to the increased twist and "Dynamic Launch" (read: launch control) that now sends driveline inertia to the wheels in between gear changes, the high-riding SVR will now hit 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds quicker than before. Top speed also sees an increase of 2 mph and now sits at a comfortable 178 mph.
To cope with the increased grunt, the SVR F-Pace's engine is connected to its eight-speed automatic transmission via the same torque converter found in the hardcore XE SV Project 8. Ideally, more speed should come with more stopping power, and to address that, Jaguar has added better brake cooling and pads with something called an "Integrated Power Booster" as well as a shorter brake pedal with improved feel.
Revised adaptive dampers and chassis bushings are said to deliver a more refined ride at low speeds, the new electronic power-assistance steering system is apparently more immediate, and small tweaks have been made to the Dynamic driving mode presumably to make it even more capital-D dynamic.
The handling changes and increased torque also come with mildly updated styling. Not only does the new front fascia look more aggressive but it's also more aerodynamic, lending to 35 percent less lift and a slipperier F-Pace with a drag coefficient of 0.36. Taillights and wheels are also new.
Inside, the SVR now features an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen with over-the-air capability, a new steering wheel with zinc-alloy shift paddles, and a new leather-trimmed gear lever. Alcantara now adorns the seats and door cards while hard interior accents come in standard aluminum or open-pore carbon as an option.
Official pricing for the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR has yet to be announced but it shouldn't deviate too much from the 2020 model's $81,015 asking price. Would the hotter F-Pace's mid-cycle tweaks be enough to lure you out of a Porsche Macan Turbo, Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S, BMW X3 M, or Alfa Romeo's Stelvio Quadrifoglio?
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATED2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR First Drive Review: Jag's Special-Forces SUV Is Awfully Late, Awfully GreatAdd an explosive 550-hp V8 to the alluring F-Pace and you've got an affordable V8 rival to the Germans.READ NOW
- RELATEDJaguar Land Rover Sues to Ban VW Group's SUV Imports to AmericaJLR wants to block cars like the Porsche Cayenne, Lamborghini Urus, VW Tiguan, and more from coming to the U.S.READ NOW
- RELATED2021 Jaguar F-Type: The Villainous Brit Gets a New Face, Digital Gauge ClusterBonus: It now comes in Hot Wheels form, too.READ NOW