2022 Land Rover Defender V8 Jams a 5.0L, 518-HP Supercharged Mill in JLR’s Most Capable Truck

Don't think LR engineers have swapped in a V8 and called it a day, though, because in order to cope with the increased performance, the hot-rod Defender receives its own, bespoke chassis settings, different gearbox tuning, its own spring and damper rates, thicker anti-roll bars, and a new Electronic Active Rear Differential with Yaw Controller. There's even a new, V8-exclusive Dynamic drive mode integrated into the existing terrain select system which sharpens the throttle response, firms up the Continuous Variable Dampers, and "enhances" the V8's sound, likely through speakers.
In addition to being the fastest and most powerful Defender of them all, Land Rover also says the V8 is the most "capable and dynamic" Defender you can get. Quad exhausts cheekily slanted downward (like an upside-down Jaguar F-Type R), 22-inch wheels, and blue brake calipers clamping onto a set of 15-inch front discs do their part in letting the neighbors know this. An Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with satin chrome shift paddles serves to remind the driver they're in something special in case the "enhanced" and supercharged V8 noises don't.