2022 Land Rover Defender V8 Jams a 5.0L, 518-HP Supercharged Mill in JLR’s Most Capable Truck

With Lexus' surprise IS 500 announcement on Monday, it's already been a pretty good week for V8 fans. It's about to get even better, though, because for the 4x4's 2022 model year, Land Rover is offering the Defender with eight glorious cylinders. Don't you just love it when rumors and spy shots actually end up meaning something? Up until now, the reborn Defender has only been available with either a 2.0-liter four-cylinder or a 3.0-liter straight-six.

Available in both two-door 90 and four-door 110 body styles, the 2022 Land Rover Defender V8 uses a 5.0-liter supercharged engine good for 518 horsepower and 461 pound-feet of torque. Fed through an eight-speed automatic transmission, that's enough to get the boxy, British off-roader to 60 miles per hour in 4.9 seconds and onto a top speed of 149 mph, officially making it the fastest and most powerful production Defender ever.