Two-Door V8 Land Rover Defender 90 Spotted Testing in Public

The new Land Rover Defender has already landed in the United States, seemingly selling well in a market already flush with SUVs. We love our off-roaders, after all. Unlike other SUVs, however, the Defender is missing one thing Americans love, and indeed it's an option that's available on other Land Rovers—a V8 engine.

Now, however, an unusual prototype has been spotted, and we believe it's got a V8 under the hood. These spy photos really create more questions than they answer, though. One can tell that this Defender is powered by something special judging by the squared-off quad tips sprouting from the back of the vehicle, but that raises the question: What V8 might actually be in this car?