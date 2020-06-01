You Can Now Buy a New Land Rover Defender in the US After a 23-Year Absence

Off-road fanboys in the United States are now officially able to order a new Land Rover Defender for the first time in 23 years. It's far from the bare-bones truck we last saw, of course, as the 2020 model features tech like over-the-air software updates—and touchscreens, lots of touchscreens. Still, it's a rugged, full-time four-wheel-drive rig that's built for whatever you throw at it. Now, shipments are officially arriving at dealerships across the country.

Folks who ordered their Defenders early on are now starting to get the keys to their beloved off-roaders. More importantly, those in the market for one can finally get up-close and personal with the Brit and find out what's it's all about. Pricing for the all-new Defender 110 starts at $49,900.

Yes, that's only a few grand more than the hundreds that fill online for-sale ads, most of which have 100,000 miles or more on their odometer. For that, you get a four-wheeler that's built on Land Rover's new D7x platform, which is comprised completely of aluminum and said to be three times stronger than traditional body-on-frame architecture.

Indeed, it's a different world now than when Land Rover hosted the Defender press launch in Namibia a few months back.