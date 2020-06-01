You Can Now Buy a New Land Rover Defender in the US After a 23-Year Absence
If you were begging for the off-roader's return—it's time to buy one now.
Off-road fanboys in the United States are now officially able to order a new Land Rover Defender for the first time in 23 years. It's far from the bare-bones truck we last saw, of course, as the 2020 model features tech like over-the-air software updates—and touchscreens, lots of touchscreens. Still, it's a rugged, full-time four-wheel-drive rig that's built for whatever you throw at it. Now, shipments are officially arriving at dealerships across the country.
Folks who ordered their Defenders early on are now starting to get the keys to their beloved off-roaders. More importantly, those in the market for one can finally get up-close and personal with the Brit and find out what's it's all about. Pricing for the all-new Defender 110 starts at $49,900.
Yes, that's only a few grand more than the hundreds that fill online for-sale ads, most of which have 100,000 miles or more on their odometer. For that, you get a four-wheeler that's built on Land Rover's new D7x platform, which is comprised completely of aluminum and said to be three times stronger than traditional body-on-frame architecture.
Indeed, it's a different world now than when Land Rover hosted the Defender press launch in Namibia a few months back.
The new Defender retains its immediately identifiable boxy silhouette, with a 38-degree approach angle and a 40-degree departure angle. A two-speed transfer box is standard, as you'd expect, complementing permanent four-wheel-drive and independent suspension at all four corners. Additionally, it can wade up to 35.4 inches of water, showing that Land Rover remembers the Camel Trophy days very well. There's even a Wade Sensing function that remaps throttle response, adjusts the HVAC system to use recirculating air, and “locks the driveline and adjusts the ride height to its off-road setting."
A turbocharged, 296-horsepower four-cylinder is standard equipment with the option of upgrading to a mild-hybrid inline-six that's also boosted. Spring for the electrified sixer and you'll get 395 horsepower along with 406 pound-feet of torque. Both engines are paired exclusively to a ZF-sourced eight-speed transmission.
You can spec your Defender with any of four accessory packs meant to fit different lifestyles: Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban. Regardless of which doo-dads tickle your fancy—there are 170 individual accessories available—know that it'll at least pack Apple Car Play and Android Auto as standard. There's also a 10-inch display running a new Pivi Pro infotainment system, another feature that brings the Defender into the 21st century.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThe 2020 Land Rover Defender Is Ready to Conquer Mountains and the United States“Climb ev’ry mountain, ford ev’ry stream, follow ev’ry rainbow, ‘till you find your dream,” or so sings the new Land Rover Defender.READ NOW
- RELATEDA Land Rover Defender Virtual Safari Is the Escape From Reality You Need TodayWho needs a plane to get to Africa?READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Land Rover Defender Lego Technic Set Has Working High and Low Range GearsCan't afford the real deal? No worries, you can still pop this bad boy into low range and crawl across your garden like a boss.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch 007's No Time to Die Stunt Drivers Beat the Living Daylights Out of Land Rover DefendersOuch. Ouch. Ouch.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Is the Two-Door Range Rover That Land Rover Won't BuildNearly every part of the Adventum Coupe is completely handmade.READ NOW