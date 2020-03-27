Land Rover Hands Over 2020 Defender Test Vehicles to the Red Cross

The 2020 Defender may be Land Rover's most important product launch of the new millennium, but like anyone with their head screwed on right knows, the world faces a far bigger problem than a profitable Q1. That's why Land Rover has replaced its plans for the Defender rollout—which involved getting it into the hands the media—by recommitting its fleet of Defender demo vehicles to the Red Cross' international fight against coronavirus.

Land Rover announced the new plan for its Defender fleet on Thursday afternoon, specifying the Red Cross (a longtime user of Defenders for humanitarian outreach) as one recipient of the media loaners. The Defender will still get its time in the media spotlight eventually, via a cameo in the new James Bond film No Time To Die, though said film's release has been postponed to November in the hopes success at the box office.

"We've quickly redeployed the Defender press fleet to support our partners at the Red Cross to help communities across the UK," stated Land Rover's communications director Richard Agnew on social media.