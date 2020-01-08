$250,000 Will Buy You This Land Rover Defender Restomod With LS3 Power

Climbing inside, $250k buys black, diamond-stitched leather seats, a modern "Puma" dashboard with carbon accents, a leather-wrapped Momo steering wheel, an audio system by Alpine , and sound-proofed surfaces that apparently match the quietness of modern SUVs at 70 miles per hour even with big all-terrain tires. Oh, and a custom billet key that makes starting your quarter-million-dollar truck feel as special as it should.

"The Defender 110 Crew Cab is a special project for our team because of the unique nature of the build and configuration," said Himalaya boss Greg Shondel. "Himalaya utilizes the finest sourced body panels and frames and then completely customizes the powertrain and interior based on customer preference. The 110 is perfect for any customer looking to conquer any and all off-road terrain in total style and comfort."

When all is said and done, this fits in the space of ultra-luxe overlanders that feature more than just a rooftop tent and MaxxTraxx recovery boards. Think something along the lines of those FJ Company Toyota Land Cruisers.

Now, who wants to loan us 250 G's?