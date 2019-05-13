Best Component Speakers: High-Quality Sound for Your Listening Pleasure

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Whether you’re commuting to work, driving to school, or going somewhere for the weekend, turning on the radio naturally happens every now and then. While your car’s factory-installed speaker system may do an okay job at providing you with sound, it won’t give you that live concert experience. Upgraded component speakers pump music at a higher quality throughout your car, making sure you don’t miss a beat and enjoy the ride while doing so. We’ve found the best component speakers to make your car the ultimate sound stage. Best Component Speakers Overall: Alpine SPR-60C 6.5” Audio Component System

Best Component Speakers Value: JBL Stadium GTO960C

Best Component Speakers Honorable Mention: Rockford Fosgate R165-S Benefits of Component Speakers Improve your stereo speakers. Most factory stereo speakers don’t produce the quality of sound needed to hear everything in a song. Car speakers are designed to be small so they don’t take up a lot of space. Their small size means they don’t have enough space to produce great-sounding low frequencies, or quality high frequencies. That’s where component speakers make up the difference. They enhance the sound of the audio to give you a more pleasing and enhanced noise.

Factory car audio speakers aren’t designed to catch every frequency in a song, so often times you’ll miss music, words, or instruments you’ve never heard before. Component speakers split the sound between the tweeter and the woofer allowing you to hear the highs and lows more clearly and differentiate between sounds. Customize your car’s look. While many speakers are hidden behind doors and paneling, the addition of new component speakers can alter how the inside of your car looks, giving it a unique flair and personality. Driving around with the new speakers working overtime will also catch the attention of your passengers and be more pleasing to the ear. Types of Component Speakers Two-Way Component speakers help mix the sound of high, mid, and low-range frequencies. A two-way system focuses on directing and splitting the sound between the tweeter, the high-range, and the woofer or the bass tones of music. Three-Way This type works similar to that of a two-way speaker system but adds to the mid-range of the sound spectrum. The mid-range speaker doesn’t get a fancy name like that of the tweeter or woofer but is simply referred to as the mid-range. Top Brands Pioneer Pioneer has been in the audio business since 1938 when the Tokyo, Japan-based company was founded by Nozomu Matsumoto as a radio and speaker repair shop. Since that time, Pioneer has grown into a multinational industry leader in audio and visual equipment. It makes the Pioneer TS-D1330C. Polk Polk Audio has been in business since the 1970s and continues to create new and innovative ideas in the world of audio. The company has several advanced research and development labs in Baltimore, Md. Polk fits speakers with Dynamic Balance to help bring out their best sound. Check out the Polk Audio DB6501 6.5” 2-Way Component System. JBL

JBL is an American-based company that manufactures audio equipment for cinema markets, studios, homes, and vehicles. JBL continuously unleashes innovative products in the market, including Bluetooth speakers. The company was founded in 1946 by James Bullough Lansing and has its headquarters in Los Angeles, Calif. One of its top products is the JBL Stadium GTO960C. Rockford Fosgate Rockford Fosgate is fondly known for making quality speakers at pocket-friendly prices. The company makes audio speakers for motorsports, motorcycles, and marine equipment. It was founded by Jim Fosgate in 1973 and has its headquarters in Tempe, Ariz. It makes the Rockford Fosgate T2652-S Power 6.50" Aluminum Component Speaker System. Alpine Alpine is known as a leading manufacturer of audio speakers and navigation systems. The company was founded in 1967 and has its headquarters in Shinagawa, Tokyo. Alpine products come as built-in audio systems in BMW, Honda, Dodge, and Jaguar cars. The Alpine SPR-60C 6.5” Audio Component System is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their car’s factory speakers.

Component Speaker Pricing Below $60: This is the price range for budget-friendly car component speakers. They can handle a maximum power output of around 100 watts or less. Most speakers have a small profile with minimal airflow and are prone to overheating quickly. Despite that, most have good sound quality.

You need to look into how many speakers you need. Having speakers in the front and back give you a well-rounded sound system in your car. An even number of speakers also contributes to the car’s aesthetics. Car Compatibility: You need to ensure that the sensitivity and power handling of the speaker is compatible with your car’s onboard amplifier. The external amp will give you an idea of what volume level your speakers need to attain to determine their sensitivity. The RMS, or root mean square, of the speaker determines how much power the speaker can handle. It should also be compatible with your car’s amplifier that utilizes the RMS power. Best Component Speaker Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Component Speaker Overall: Alpine SPR-60C 6.5” Audio Component System

For our best pick for component speakers, we found the Alpine SPR-60C produces the clearest audio and will blow your socks off with its volume. Well, they may not be capable of that, but they still put out great sound quality without having to purchase an amp. A great addition to these speakers is the multi-layer hybrid fiber woofers that provide an excellent amount of bass tones. The noise reverberates through the car and can make it feel as if you are at a live concert. To complement the undertones of the woofer, the tweeters are designed with silk to produce smoother higher frequencies. They also come with an EQ ring in front of them to help disperse the higher-ranged pitches around your car. You’ll find many, if not all speaker upgrades, will work at their peak when hooked up to an external amplifier. These Alpine brands are no different. While they will work fine with your car's factory stereo, an amp will make them sound as they were designed to be heard. We also found them to be difficult to mount. They are only rated for a mounting depth of 2-5/16 inches. However, with all that being said, they produce a grand total of 330 watts, which is quite a bang for your buck. Best Component Speaker Value: JBL Stadium GTO960C

These JBL speakers are regarded as one of the best 6.5-inch component speakers for sound on the market. They come with versatile, flexible, and durable soft-dome tweeters to give you a better range of higher-pitched sounds. The tweeters come with an I-Mount system, giving you the freedom to flush or surface mount them inside your car. They also have dual level adjustments for volume and feature oversized voice coils with extra copper and surface area to promote smooth highs and dissipate heat from the system.



As for the design, JBL crafted them to be large enough to produce a range of sound that won’t leave you wanting more. Butyl rubber surrounds standard fabric tweeters, carbon composite speaker frames, and vented magnet assemblies, all this added up makes these speakers plenty loud. While loud is good, they also deliver clean and clear sounds at both high and low frequencies. Their large size means the surface area of the cone allows more air to move in and create a great bass sound as well.



As a set, they will sound all right through your car’s factory system, but to get the best quality, you may want to invest in an amplifier. You may also find it hard to mount the grilles onto your vehicle’s door. Nevertheless, these speakers are ideal for cars that have undersized wires as they can handle up to 270 watts, which is more than most car stereos can deliver. Best Component Speaker Honorable Mention: Rockford Fosgate R165-S

