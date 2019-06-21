This New Lego Kit Might Have Leaked the 2020 Land Rover Defender

One of the most anticipated upcoming new car reveals is the next-generation Land Rover Defender. It’s been a long time coming with plenty of hints, leaks, and spy photos of test mules over the years. But none might be as revealing as this new LEGO Technic model, which appears to be new short-wheelbase Defender two-door, undisguised—in brick form, of course.

It seems the famed toy brick company has a new 2,573-piece kit set to launch this fall ahead of the real Land Rover Defender. Auto journalist Max Finkel flagged a report on Twitter that an image of the box was recently uploaded to British retailer Smyths Toys. It's clearly not the current Defender—the grille is much narrower, and it shares details with the Defender test mules like wide fender flares and a boxy greenhouse. The rake of the windshield also looks like the next-gen model.