Undisguised 2020 Land Rover Defender Spotted on James Bond Film Set: Report

By now we all know that the new 2020 Land Rover Defender is in the making—but thanks to a new photo uploaded to Instagram, we're getting our best look yet at the new British off-roader free of camo.

According to Instagrammer shedlocktwothousand, the production-ready Defender was spotted on the film set of the new James Bond 007 movie. We’ve previously spotted some concept builds of the new Defender, official camoed prototypes from Land Rover, and even a hint of it in the form of a Lego model—but nothing as good as this.

“I’m not going to get in trouble for this – because it’s all over #facebook (sic) at the moment! Here is what looks like the first uncovered #defender2020 – straight (apparently) from the film set of the new #bond movie! Makes sense,” wrote shedlocktwothousand or Steven Firth in the photo’s caption.