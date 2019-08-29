2020 Land Rover Defender Will Drive 4,000 Miles to Its Frankfurt Debut on Sept. 10

At this point, the arrival of the all-new 2020 Land Rover Defender is no mystery, but what remained a mystery was the exact date of the off-roader's debut. Land Rover just announced that the new model will take its official bow at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show on Sept. 10.

To celebrate this huge occasion, Land Rover is reportedly driving the new Defender on a massive road trip from the Valley of the Castles in Kazakhstan all the way to Frankfurt, Germany—a trip consisting of nearly 4,000 miles depending on the route taken, according to an estimated search on Google Maps.

This is in an effort to prove how much research and development went into the new Defender not only make sure it fills the shoes of its legendary predecessor, but to prove that the new Defender is just as capable as the old one, if not more.