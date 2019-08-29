2020 Land Rover Defender Will Drive 4,000 Miles to Its Frankfurt Debut on Sept. 10
The all-new off-roader's journey will start in Kazakhstan and culminate at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany.
At this point, the arrival of the all-new 2020 Land Rover Defender is no mystery, but what remained a mystery was the exact date of the off-roader's debut. Land Rover just announced that the new model will take its official bow at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show on Sept. 10.
To celebrate this huge occasion, Land Rover is reportedly driving the new Defender on a massive road trip from the Valley of the Castles in Kazakhstan all the way to Frankfurt, Germany—a trip consisting of nearly 4,000 miles depending on the route taken, according to an estimated search on Google Maps.
This is in an effort to prove how much research and development went into the new Defender not only make sure it fills the shoes of its legendary predecessor, but to prove that the new Defender is just as capable as the old one, if not more.
Land Rover boasts that the new Defender endured testing in some of the harshest environments planet Earth has to offer, from temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit to as high as 122 degrees, and at elevations as high as 10,000 feet.
Furthermore, as part of its R&D stage, Land Rover employed several Defender prototypes to aid in real-world applications, such as supporting Tusk operatives in the field to assisting lion conservation efforts in Borana, Kenya. The prototypes also assisted the fleets of the International Federation of Red Cross and the Red Crescent Societies in Dubai.
What will be a first for the Defender however is the addition of luxurious and comfort-oriented amenities for it to match the versatility and comfort of the rest of the Land Rover lineup.
Should you not be able to attend the revealing at the Frankfurt Motor Show on September 10, Land Rover will be streaming the big event on both its Facebook and YouTube channels.
The order books will also open up at the end of the world debut.
