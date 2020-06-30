The 2021 Land Rover Defender Reports for Work Van Duty, In Case You Wanted That

When it comes to shopping for a commercial vehicle, be it a work truck or van, one of the business owners' chief considerations is reliability. If the company vehicle doesn't start, or constantly breaks down, it could mean a lost day of work—or worse—a missed contract. Yet despite its regular appearances at the bottom of reliability surveys with its other SUVs, Land Rover is rolling out a commercial version of its all-new Defender SUV, specifically one called the Hard Top. All we can say is, it looks cool and good luck!

Land Rover calls its the worksite-oriented Defender in honor of the official hard top accessory available for the original series of Land Rovers. The modern off-roader gets prepped for work by shedding the Defender's extra rows of seats, which means that it only sits two as standard. It can accommodate a third occupant in an optional, center-mounted jump seat, though there are sadly no available photos of this quaint seating arrangement.