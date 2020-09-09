2021 Land Rover Defender P400e: The 398-HP Plug-In Hybrid Off-Roader You Want

Appearing to mirror the Jeep Wrangler's powertrain release strategy, Land Rover has introduced a plug-in hybrid version of the Defender before we get that sweet rumored V8. This is the 2021 Land Rover Defender P400e and on top of being the most fuel-efficient Defender out there, it also promises to be one of the most capable off-road thanks to that instant electric torque.

Using a 2.0-liter four-cylinder working in tandem with a 105-kilowatt electric motor drawing charge from a 19.2-kilowatt-hour trunk-mounted battery, the plug-in Defender is good for 398 combined horsepower, a zero to 60 mph sprint of 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph. More importantly, though, it apparently returns 85.3 mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and an electric-only range of 27 miles. On paper, that's two miles more than the plug-in Wrangler 4xe although given the different testing methods between the WLTP and EPA, we're gonna take the Defender's electric-only superiority here with a grain of salt.

Max towing capacity for the P400e comes in at 6,613 pounds, a marked downgrade from the 8,201 pounds and 7,716 pounds that the regular 3.0- and 2.0-liter versions can tow, respectively. Only available in four-door 110 guise, the plug-in Defender comes with 20-inch wheels and air suspension as standard equipment.