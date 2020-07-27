There’s a V8 Land Rover Defender Coming, And It Might Be BMW-Powered: Report

Land Rover's new Defender will do it all—scramble over rocks, ford streams and even fly through the air. But there is one thing the Defender can't do, that being make a noise capable of scaring off big game like the Jeep Wrangler 392 can. That may be about to change, though, as reports indicate Land Rover could be bringing BMW V8s to multiple products, the Defender included.

Launched in the United States last month, the Defender's powertrains so far consist only of a twin-turbo, 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a 3.0-liter inline-six, whose 48-volt mild-hybrid supercharger system boosts it to 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. Joining them soon according to Britain's Car Magazine will be a plug-in hybrid version of the former motor, plus a V8 option, a prototype for which was recently spotted at a Nürburgring industry pool test day.

Said prototype Defender 110 featured enlarged mufflers and quad exhaust tips, which are not yet available on any variety of the redesigned Defender. Pumping hot air through that exhaust is said to be a V8, though one of unknown origin; Car Magazine reports it to be either Jaguar Land Rover's in-house 5.0-liter or an outsourced BMW plant.