Here's the V8 Jeep Wrangler 392 Out Testing On Public Roads

A week after a report surfaced saying Jeep would bring the V8 Wrangler 392 to production, we've now obtained spy shots of what appears to be a production-spec prototype undergoing road testing. The undisguised black Wrangler mule predictably looks like a tamer rendition of the concept Jeep showed off previously, rocking chunky, beadlock-ready wheels and a decidedly SRT-ish hood scoop that presumably provides room and cooling to the 6.4-liter V8.

To recap, the Wrangler 392 Concept features a 392-cubic-inch Hemi V8 making 450 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque, and zero to 60 supposedly takes less than five seconds. Likely coming with an eight-speed automatic transmission, expect the production version's performance figures to stay pretty close to those of the concept.