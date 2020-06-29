Dodge Will Unveil the New 2021 SRT Lineup This Week With 8,950 Horsepower

Dodge's street-beating SRT division apparently has big plans for the 2021 model year. In a teaser released Monday morning, the performance branch compiled a host of supercharged Hemi V8s to "sing" the first part of—what else—the Star-Spangled Banner. Dodge is slated to reveal its upcoming performance lineup on Thursday, though in the meantime, we're left with a bit of detective work.

According to the automaker, its 2021 SRT range will pack a total of 8,950 horsepower. We expect the usual series of Scat Pack and naturally aspirated Hemi V8 options, though we'd also bet on at least one new Hellcat-powered muscle machine. The heavy-hitting Dodge Durango SUV has long been rumored to gain the blown 6.2-liter V8, but outside of that, it's hard to say what might be on the way.

It seems a little too early for it to be the Ford Raptor-rivaling Ram TRX that's due for release in late summer. Oh, and we wouldn't bet on the so-called ACR version of the Challenger, either, as that territory is better handled by lightweight sports cars—not 4,300-pound muscle coupes.

This 30-second "Let Freedom Rev" clip features all our favorite sounds, and there's still more to come over the course of this week.