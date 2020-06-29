Dodge Will Unveil the New 2021 SRT Lineup This Week With 8,950 Horsepower
To celebrate, SRT has assembled a fleet of supercharged Hemis to sing the "Star-Spangled Banner."
Dodge's street-beating SRT division apparently has big plans for the 2021 model year. In a teaser released Monday morning, the performance branch compiled a host of supercharged Hemi V8s to "sing" the first part of—what else—the Star-Spangled Banner. Dodge is slated to reveal its upcoming performance lineup on Thursday, though in the meantime, we're left with a bit of detective work.
According to the automaker, its 2021 SRT range will pack a total of 8,950 horsepower. We expect the usual series of Scat Pack and naturally aspirated Hemi V8 options, though we'd also bet on at least one new Hellcat-powered muscle machine. The heavy-hitting Dodge Durango SUV has long been rumored to gain the blown 6.2-liter V8, but outside of that, it's hard to say what might be on the way.
It seems a little too early for it to be the Ford Raptor-rivaling Ram TRX that's due for release in late summer. Oh, and we wouldn't bet on the so-called ACR version of the Challenger, either, as that territory is better handled by lightweight sports cars—not 4,300-pound muscle coupes.
This 30-second "Let Freedom Rev" clip features all our favorite sounds, and there's still more to come over the course of this week.
"If you listen closely, and we know our fans will, you will get a taste of what’s coming for Dodge//SRT in 2021,” Tim Kuniskis, FCA's head of passenger cars in North America, said in a statement. “We think our fans will pick up on a few key notes.”
SRT plans to roll out a full-length rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by Thursday, just in time for our nation's Independence Day this weekend. Not much is more American than snarling V8s, so this seems fitting at least. Here's to hoping we finally get that 700-plus horsepower Durango family-hauler we've been waiting for.
