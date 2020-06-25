Hellcat-Powered 2021 Ram TRX Is Coming for the Ford Raptor Before Summer's End

First introduced as the Rebel TRX Concept almost four years ago, Ram's V8-powered competitor to the Ford F-150 Raptor almost immediately vanished from the radar, and its continued development was only confirmed by an email in spring 2018. Now, after numerous cryptic spy shots of this cryptid of a truck, the TRX is ready to make its public debut, which it will do by Sept. 22.

Ram confirmed the late-summer launch window in a tweet with the TRX kicking up dust in the open desert, its V8 shouting cylinder superiority over its V6-powered Ford prey benchmark. We expect the TRX to pack some variant of Fiat-Chrysler's Hellcat engine, which measures 6.2 liters in displacement—the original concept had a detuned version making 575 horsepower, while all other applications produce 707 hp.