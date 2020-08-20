$92,000 Ram TRX Launch Edition Sells Out in Three Hours

Basic economics tells us that the higher a product is priced, the less demand it typically garners. When it comes to special edition, limited-run supercharged pickup trucks, however, things are a little different. Despite being the most expensive half-ton pickup priced at a wallet-worrying $92,010, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition completely sold out a mere three hours after reservations opened this past Tuesday because for some, as we’ve already learned, the economy is never “bad.”

Granted, only 702 Launch Edition TRXs were ever available—one for every horsepower this thing makes, get it? Meaning within those three hours, almost four trucks were spoken for every minute. Or, alternatively, one truck was sold every 15 seconds.

“We said the Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition would go fast,” boasted Ram boss Mike Koval Jr. “And we meant that in more ways than one.”

Powered by the 702-hp Hellcat V8 that can be had in what feels like every other FCA product these days, the Ram TRX aims to out-Raptor the Ford F-150 Raptor with coil springs all around, active Bilstein shocks and ultra-wide fender flares housing 35-inch all-terrain Goodyear tires. It's also the first factory-supercharged pickup since Ford's F-150 SVT Lightning.

The Launch Edition is exclusively painted in Anvil Gray and gets carbon fiber trim on the inside, a heads-up display, beadlock-capable wheels, 19 Harman Kardon speakers, a panoramic sunroof and, of course, a cool aluminum center console plaque that lets all your passengers know they’re sitting in a Launch Edition TRX.

On the next episode of "This Is How Much We Love Our Trucks," expect Ford to sell all 150 units of the $150,000 Founding Fathers Edition 2021 F-150 Raptor in less time than it takes the new Ram TRX to completely empty its fuel tank at full throttle.

