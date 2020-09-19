Hidden 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Easter Egg Shows T-Rex Chomping on a Raptor

April is long in our rearview mirrors but yet here we are, talking about Easter eggs again. This time, however, it's the automotive kind, which I personally enjoy. They're like subtle hints found inside cars that let us know car companies have a sense of humor. However, in the case of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, a newly-found Easter egg is not subtle and definitely not humorous. In fact, it's pretty graphic and in-your-face. And should I say, cool?

Shared on the bkhaja89 YouTube channel, the footage takes us straight to the TRX’s massive air filter housing. Upon lifting the plastic cover, we see an emblem of a T-Rex with a mouthful of velociraptor hanging lifelessly out from the corners of its mouth.

You don’t have to be a paleontologist to understand what Ram is trying to say. The Ram TRX wants to chase down and eat Ford Raptors for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It also reminded me of the late 1960s when Chevrolet described the Camaro as a small, vicious animal that eats Mustangs. Who knew Fords were so... delicious.