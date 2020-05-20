Hellcat-Powered 2021 Ram TRX Easter Egg Pokes Fun at Ford Raptor

Of all the automakers rumored to take aim at Ford's full-size Raptor, Ram looks to be the closest with its upcoming Hellcat-powered TRX pickup. We've seen the truck in a flurry of spy shots, usually wearing heavy camouflage but sporting just enough detail to prove it's something out-of-the-norm. More leaked images have popped up over on TFL Truck and, in proper fashion, the high-performance Ram makes direction mention of the Raptor by way of a cheeky easter egg.

Fiat-Chrysler is no stranger to sneaking hidden details into its vehicles, but the message behind this one is pretty blatant. In what looks to be a tiny storage compartment, there's a plastic liner with an image of an almighty T-Rex—y'know, like a TRX—hunting down a velociraptor at the front of the pack. The depictions are apparently to-scale, with the T-Rex dwarfing the velociraptor. That's more metaphorical than anything, but still, the idea is clear.

Here's a quick screengrab from TFL Offroad's video of the truck: