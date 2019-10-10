Truck Fanatic Builds His Own 707-HP Ram 1500 Rebel 'TRX' With Widebody, Hellcat V-8

It's long been rumored that Ram will introduce a 707-horsepower, Hellcat-powered variant of its half-ton Rebel pickup, but some folks are tired of waiting. With aftermarket support growing for the current fifth-gen Ram lineup, there are enough parts out there to piece together a scratch-built Rebel TRX, and that's exactly what one man did with his personal truck—but it's more than just an engine swap.

That said, the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi is the big story here. Rather than attempting to squeeze an extra 300 horsepower out of the truck's factory 5.7-liter V-8, the owner contacted America's Most Wanted 4x4 to shoehorn the Hellcat engine into his Ram. The shop, which has made headlines with its high-output conversions before, took care of business and simultaneously created the first 2019 Ram of its kind.

A Fiberwerx widebody kit was also installed, which the owner claims to be another first. This gives the pickup an especially aggressive stance by widening it four inches in total. A set of 37-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires and Method 305 wheels complete the off-road look, but the stock Ram air suspension doesn't give much room for articulation—maybe that's why we see the truck at the drag strip and not the dunes.