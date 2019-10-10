Truck Fanatic Builds His Own 707-HP Ram 1500 Rebel 'TRX' With Widebody, Hellcat V-8
After waiting years for Ram to build a 707-hp pickup, this man decided he'd rather commission his own axle-snapping creation.
It's long been rumored that Ram will introduce a 707-horsepower, Hellcat-powered variant of its half-ton Rebel pickup, but some folks are tired of waiting. With aftermarket support growing for the current fifth-gen Ram lineup, there are enough parts out there to piece together a scratch-built Rebel TRX, and that's exactly what one man did with his personal truck—but it's more than just an engine swap.
That said, the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi is the big story here. Rather than attempting to squeeze an extra 300 horsepower out of the truck's factory 5.7-liter V-8, the owner contacted America's Most Wanted 4x4 to shoehorn the Hellcat engine into his Ram. The shop, which has made headlines with its high-output conversions before, took care of business and simultaneously created the first 2019 Ram of its kind.
A Fiberwerx widebody kit was also installed, which the owner claims to be another first. This gives the pickup an especially aggressive stance by widening it four inches in total. A set of 37-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires and Method 305 wheels complete the off-road look, but the stock Ram air suspension doesn't give much room for articulation—maybe that's why we see the truck at the drag strip and not the dunes.
In the video posted to the 5thGenRams YouTube channel, you can see the heavy-hitting truck square up against stiff muscle car competition. Even though it weighs nearly a ton more than its Dodge Challenger Hellcat counterpart, it's able to lay down some respectable times. However, after a series of four-wheel-drive boost launches, the truck snapped a rear axle and, in short order, a front axle. Since they were both stock equipment, that didn't come as a surprise.
While the speed-crazed four-wheeling crowd waits impatiently for a Hellcat-powered off-roader developed officially by Ram, this is the next best thing; just prepare to pay a pretty penny if you take on the project yourself.
h/t: Motor1
