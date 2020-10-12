The Sound of This 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Prototype Has Us Very Confused

I'm not going to pretend that I know what engine the next-gen Ford Raptor will have. At first, I thought it was almost definitely a V8, probably supercharged to the gills to take down Ram's TRX. Now, though, after I watched this video posted by the team at TFL Truck, I have my doubts. Could it be a twin-turbo, hybrid V6? A more traditional V8? Maybe both?

A partially camouflaged Raptor prototype is the subject of this clip, which was shot somewhere in the Denver, Colorado area. Automakers are known to test here given the high altitude and particularly chilly winters, so it's no surprise to see Ford flogging its super-truck where Ram was spied doing the same just a couple of months ago.

When driving, the Raptor mule's exhaust is surprisingly quiet. That's not to say the production model won't ditch a muffler or two for the sake of entertainment, but it's tough to get a good listen here. Our best shot comes when the truck rolls to a stop at a red light beside the camera vehicle.