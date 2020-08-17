2021 Ram TRX Is the First Factory Supercharged Truck Since the Ford SVT Lightning
That truck went out of production in 2004.
After months of teasers, rumors and spy shots, it's finally official: You can soon get a Hellcat-powered pickup truck in the form of the 2021 Ram TRX. Rocking the same 6.2-liter, supercharged Hemi V8 found in the Challenger, Charger and Durango Hellcats as well as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, the Ram TRX is good for 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. It'll hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, 100 mph in 10.5, and cover the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph.
While "Hellcat-powered pickup truck" likely already carries enough significance on its own, the Ram TRX also turns out to be a landmark vehicle for the history of the pickup as a whole: it's the first and only factory-supercharged pickup truck since the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning went away back in 2004. Yep, believe it or not, no OEM has produced a pickup with a supercharger in the past 16 years. No wonder the world has gone down the crapper.
And before any Ford stans are tempted to point out that the Harley-Davidson and Foose editions of the 11th-gen F-150 were supercharged, those two were low-volume special editions that had their supercharging done by a third party, so they don't really count.
For any younger people unfamiliar with the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, it was powered by a 380-hp, 5.4-liter supercharged V8 and appeared in the first Fast & Furious movie as Paul Walker's daily driver, being seen hauling overnight parts from Japan from Harry's to Dom's garage.
As if the now-FCA-sponsored franchise needed another reason to feature the new Ram TRX and its presumably badass supercharger whine in the next movie.
