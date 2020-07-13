Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept Shows Off 450-HP Hemi V8 on Bronco’s Big Day

It's been decades since another manufacturer dared to encroach on Jeep's money-making off-road SUV segment. Now, as Ford prepares to officially roll out the 2021 Bronco on Monday, the long-reigning king of rock crawling simply must do something to prove it's still around for the long haul. Say hello to the answer that nobody in their right mind expected: a JL Wrangler Rubicon with a snarling, factory-installed V8 under the hood. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, if you couldn't guess from the name, sports a V8 engine with 392 cubic inches of displacement. It sits predominantly under the hood, sucking air from a large ram-air duct carved into the bodywork. Jeep says the powerplant is good for 450 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque—a significant power boost over the current 285-horsepower, 3.6-liter V6. Given Chrysler's history with gigantic power-hungry V8s, it's not exactly surprising that the automaker finally came clean about their secret project. It's not like dealerships haven't stuffed something with two extra cylinders into a similar platform. But as you may recall, former Jeep boss Tim Kuniskis spoke to this very question just last year, indicating that the automaker had not pursued a V8 Wrangler due to engine bay space constraints posing a potential safety hazard in crashes. Apparently life has found a way because the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is very much alive.

Jeep managed to modify the frame in such a way that allows the 392 to fit and still provide ample crush space in the event of an accident. It also upgraded the engine mounts, suspension, and added locking differentials on both ends of the Wrangler's drivetrain. Couple that with a two-inch lift, beefier axles, and new bead-lock wheels, and you've got something that can not only tear up the trails, but also the streets. Speaking of which, let's take a moment to discuss speed. From a dig, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept can sprint to 60 miles per hour in under five seconds. And while that number isn't what it used to be, it's surprisingly quick for something with knobby tires that you'd expect to see thriving in rocks and dirt rather than on stretches of highway.

