Listen to the V8-Powered 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Before Tomorrow's Debut

Jeep's work on the Hemi-hearted Wrangler Rubicon 392 is possibly the auto industry's worst-kept secret. Introduced as a concept just hours before Ford's launch of the 2021 Bronco, the 6.4-liter Wrangler has since been spotted rolling around public roads in light camouflage, hinting that the concept phase was a mere formality. That seems like a sure thing now as Jeep confirmed Monday morning that it'll livestream the reveal of a new model, which will definitely be the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392, on Tuesday.

Jeep will air the reveal stream at 12 p.m. Eastern on its YouTube channel, where the first V8 model in the Wrangler's lineage since the 304-cubic-inch, sometimes Levi's-upholstered CJ-5 will bow before the public. It's possible that the production version could mirror the concept's power output of 450 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. In the concept, this power was apparently capable of catapulting the Wrangler from zero to 60 miles per hour in under five seconds when sent through an eight-speed automatic.